FG Flags Off Revenue Optimization Project To Boost Economic Growth

The Federal Government has officially launched the Revenue Optimization and Assurance Project (REV-OP), a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economy through improved public financial management and enhanced revenue systems.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, unveiled the project on Thursday during a high-level session at his office in Abuja.

Describing the initiative as a “clean break” from past efforts, Edun emphasized that REV-OP represents a bold new approach anchored on transparency, efficiency, and digital transformation. “This is not a rebrand, but a clean break,” he said. “The project marks the start of a more secure and accountable financial future for Nigeria.”

The launch was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and technology partners from the private sector.

To ensure effective implementation and oversight, the government has established a two-tier governance structure for the REV-OP initiative. This includes a Steering Committee and a dedicated Project Management Team, which will hold daily coordination meetings to sustain momentum and ensure timely execution of project deliverables.

REV-OP is aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader economic reform agenda, which aims to increase domestic revenue generation, plug leakages, and foster a stable, investor-friendly fiscal environment.

The project is expected to drive significant improvements in revenue collection, strengthen public sector accountability, and accelerate Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable economic growth.

“With REV-OP, the Federal Government is reaffirming its commitment to a more transparent, efficient, and prosperous economic future for all Nigerians,” Edun said.

