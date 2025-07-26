FG Flags Off Over N2b Conditional Cash Transfer Programme In A’Ibom

The Federal Government has flagged off the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Akwa Ibom State, with over ₦2.1 billion earmarked for disbursement.

The initiative, part of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), was launched on Friday at the Women Development Centre, Uyo, with support from the state’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Governor Umo Eno, represented by the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Helen Obareki, said the programme aims to support the most vulnerable citizens, describing it as a vital tool for restoring public trust in governance.

“While we are undertaking major economic projects, the legacy I hope to leave behind is one of impactful governance, especially for the most vulnerable,” the governor said.

He pledged the state’s continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s social investment schemes, which he noted have provided critical empowerment and relief. He cited the ongoing payment of gratuities, with over ₦60 billion paid from a ₦98 billion backlog covering 2012–2023, alongside other business and agricultural empowerment programmes.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hon. Emem Ibanga, applauded Governor Eno’s commitment to poverty alleviation, highlighting the construction of over 205 ARISE Compassionate Homes for the needy under his leadership.

State Focal Person for the NSIP, Dr. Godwin Akpan, said the Conditional Cash Transfer programme began in Akwa Ibom in 2019 with 29,117 households from nine LGAs. It was expanded in December 2023 to cover all 31 LGAs, with ₦2.1 billion disbursed between January and July 2025.

Commissioners for Budget and Economic Planning, Women Affairs, and the Chairman of Ika LGA also gave goodwill messages, commending President Tinubu for prioritising social welfare and pledging to support vulnerable communities.

A symbolic cash transfer and debit card presentation were held during the event. Mr. Joseph Emmanuel, a visually impaired beneficiary from Ikot Ekpene, expressed gratitude for the transparent selection process.

About 28,000 vulnerable persons, drawn from the state’s social register, are expected to receive debit cards loaded with ₦75,000 each, covering three months of support.