FG Flags Off Emergency Repair Of Third Mainland Bridge

…Approves repair of over 260 roads nationwide

The Federal Government on Wednesday flagged off the emergency repairs of the damaged elements of the Third Mainland Bridge superstructures including the loops and ramps connecting the Bridge in Lagos State.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi performed the flag-off ceremony on the bridge alongside the Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Femi Hamzat, among other notable dignitaries.

Speaking at the flag-off, Umahi said the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to make a historic mark in the road Infrastructure revolution in Nigeria.

In the statement made available to New Telegraph by his Chief Press Secretary, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister said it became imperative to expand the scope of works to accommodate the additional works and quantities of work items needed to restore the integrity and serviceability of the bridge.

He said, “The Renewed Hope administration of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is set to make a historic mark in the road Infrastructure revolution in Nigeria.

“This was revealed by the Hon. Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. Engr Nweze David Umahi, CON during the flag-off of the emergency repair of the Third Mainland bridge, Lagos on the 8th day of November 2023.

“The Hon. Minister during the event reiterated the determination of the President to turn around the accumulated ugly conditions of the Nigerian roads, particularly the Federal Highways.

Speaking on the essence of the emergency repair of the Third Mainland Bridge, Umahi said that the conditions of the bridge superstructure and other elements including the loops and ramps connecting the bridge were bad and required urgent maintenance to serve the road users better.

“This is yet another milestone in the actualization of the Renewed Hope agenda of the Divine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration which among other things is aimed at the total repositioning of the road and bridge infrastructure in Nigeria and to bring succour to road users who have suffered the effects of the decayed infrastructure over the years,”

The Minister recalled that the immediate past administration had awarded a contract for the comprehensive repair of the loops and ramps connecting to the Third Mainland bridge at the total cost of N6,278,063585.58.

But the Renewed Hope administration of Mr President upon coming on board observed that the intervention was for a limited scope as it would not address the problems created by the extra layers of asphalt on the bridge deck of about 150mm thickness that occurred as a result of previous overlays which constitute extra dead load on the bridge.”

He added, “It, therefore, became imperative to expand the scope of works as awarded to accommodate the additional works and quantities of work items needed to restore the integrity and serviceability of this very important bridge” Hence, the need to expand the scope of the contract which is now “awarded to Messrs CCECC Nig Ltd in the sum of N21,047,430,431.71.

He used the opportunity to thank the President of Nigeria for approving the repair of over 260 Federal Roads across the nation also reiterated his Ministry’s commitment to quality and timely delivery of road and bridge infrastructure in Nigeria, pointing out that under his watch, the road users will not suffer discomfort and inconveniences because of road repair.

He maintained that his Ministry’s target is to ameliorate the sufferings of road users and give them the best comfort anyone can get in advanced countries of the world.

On his part, the Lagos State Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat assured the Minister of Works of a robust partnership in the road revolution agenda of the Federal Government, as far as Lagos State is concerned. He praised the initiative of the Federal Government in tackling the deficiencies in road Infrastructure across the nation.

The Governor also assured road users of adequate traffic management within Lagos State and adequate traffic plan during the festivities. The Governor thereafter performed the flag-off ceremony at the instance of the Hon. Minister of Works.

Repair works on the four ramps on the Third Mainland bridge started in earnest on the 6th day of November 2023 and are expected to be completed on or before the 13th of December 2023. The work of the major carriageway of the bridge will commence on 15th January 2023