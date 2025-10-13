FG Flags Off Distribution Of Interactive Smart Boards To Schools

The Federal Government has flagged off the distribution of Interactive Smart Boards for public schools, expressing full readiness to digitally transform education delivery in basic public schools across the country.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, at the official launch of the Digitalisation of Public Schools Initiative in Lagos, noted that the

initiative, driven by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), aims to expand access to quality education and modern learning tools for Nigerian children.

He said: “Today’s event is more than a technological upgrade; it is a bold declaration that Nigeria is ready to embrace the future of learning. Our goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of background or location, has access to quality, modern, technology-enabled education.”

According to him, the Federal Government was transforming Nigeria’s learning environment to meet the demands of the digital economy and build a globally competitive, knowledge-driven society.

“Education must evolve with the world of work, innovation, and national competitiveness. That is why we are embedding AI, EdTech, and digital literacy across curricula — ensuring our youth are equipped with STEMM, data, and coding skills for the future.”

The minister added that the introduction of smart boards represents a shift from traditional chalkboard methods to dynamic, technology-driven classrooms that foster exploration and creativity.

“These smart boards will allow teachers to integrate multimedia, digital textbooks, and real-time interaction into their lessons. Learners will learn by touching, exploring, and engaging — not just listening.

Commending UBEC and the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) for their leadership and partnership in implementing the digital transformation agenda, the minister highlighted some notable milestones achieved under the partnership.

“Over 1,000 Interactive Smart Boards distributed nationwide, with accompanying teacher training; Provision of 140 talking computers for learners with visual impairments; Supply of 250 desktop computers for Second-Chance Schools to support ICT-enabled learning for out-of-school youth.

“Over 4 million core textbooks and 419,000 library resource materials to boost early-grade literacy and numeracy; and upgrading the Digital Resource Centre in Abuja as a national hub for teacher training, content development, and data management.”

UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Aisha Garba, noted that the use of interactive smart boards would revolutionise classroom teaching and learning by making lessons more engaging and participatory.

She said: “The world today is driven by knowledge and powered by technology. Digital transformation has become the bedrock of progress across every sector — and education must not be left behind.

“Teachers will now be able to integrate multimedia content, simulations, and real-time feedback during lessons. Pupils can engage more actively, touching, responding, and participating in ways that make learning memorable.

“As we flag off the distribution of interactive smart boards today, I want to emphasise that this is only the beginning. The digital transformation of our basic education system is a long-term journey — one that demands sustainability, capacity development, and continuous innovation.”