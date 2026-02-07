FG Flags Off Distribution Of Food, Nutritional Items To Vulnerable Families In Borno

The Federal Government has flagged off the nationwide emergency food and nutrition support for vulnerable individuals and households in Borno State, as part of a strategic intervention to mitigate rising food insecurity and restore hope to conflict affected communities.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Maiduguri, the state capital yesterday, the Acting Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, described the gesture as a “timely and compassionate response” to the peculiar situation in the state.

Alhaji Kadafyr said, “Food security is not merely a social obligation; it is a moral imperative and a cornerstone of sustainable peace and development.

In Borno State, our administration remains resolute in ensuring that no citizen is left behind in our collective quest for stability and prosperity.”

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for safeguarding food security in Borno State and across the country, Alhaji Kadafur further noted that the exercise “symbolises hope for families struggling to meet their daily nutritional needs and communities striving to rebuild their lives.

We assure all stakeholders that the process will be conducted with transparency, fairness, and accountability.” Spearheaded by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, the exercise saw the deployment of thousands of bags of essential grains and specialised nutrition supplements to the state, which has been the epicenter of a decade-long armed insurgency.

Earlier speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, stated that the initiative was an emergency measure directed by President Tinubu to address food and nutrition challenges facing the nation.

The minister said, “This reflects the government’s commitment to food security and economic development. The President has insisted that no Nigerian should go hungry, and this program is a vital part of the government’s efforts toward restoring hope.”