FG Flags Off Crude Oil Drilling Campaign In Lake Chad Basin

The Federal Government on Tuesday flagged off the crude oil drilling campaign in the Wadi-B Well.

The well is located within the Lake Chad basin in Tuba Community, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The flag-off took place eight years after the 3D Seismic acquisition

operations were suspended due to insurgency.

The outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, did the flag off virtually.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Nigerian National Petroleum

Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, and Governor of Borno

State, Professor Babagana Zulum, was among the notable personalities on

the ground to launch the commencement of the drilling exercise.

Kyari in his address said the NNPCL was honoured to have him brought back hydrocarbon exploration activities to the basin.

Kyari said, “As a commercial enterprise, NNPC Limited sees this

project as an opportunity to monetize our abundant hydrocarbon resources, by expanding access to energy to support economic growth, industrialization, and job creation across the country.”