New Telegraph

May 23, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FG Flags Off…

FG Flags Off Crude Oil Drilling Campaign In Lake Chad Basin

The Federal Government on Tuesday flagged off the crude oil drilling campaign in the Wadi-B Well.

The well is located within the Lake Chad basin in Tuba Community, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The flag-off took place eight years after the 3D Seismic acquisition
operations were suspended due to insurgency.

The outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, did the flag off virtually.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Nigerian National Petroleum
Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, and Governor of Borno
State, Professor Babagana Zulum, was among the notable personalities on
the ground to launch the commencement of the drilling exercise.

Kyari in his address said the NNPCL was honoured to have him brought back hydrocarbon exploration activities to the basin.

Kyari said, “As a commercial enterprise, NNPC Limited sees this
project as an opportunity to monetize our abundant hydrocarbon resources, by expanding access to energy to support economic growth, industrialization, and job creation across the country.”

Post Views: 66

Read Previous

C’River: Buhari Commissions 1.2km Ikom Bridge
Read Next

EPL: Frank Leboeuf Slams £50m Chelsea Star, Says He’s Too Clumsy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023