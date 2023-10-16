FG Flags Off Corruption Survey On Women, Disabled

The Federal Government has commenced a survey on the impact of corruption on women, disabled citizens, and youths of the country.

The survey whose preparation kicked off with a workshop on Monday in Abuja, aims to unravel the intensity of corruption in Nigeria’s system.

Declaring open a workshop on the training of the trainers in Abuja, the Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran said the third round of the corruption survey enables data collection on the prevalence of corruption and the main corruption typologies in Nigeria.

The data collection survey seeks to know Nigerians’ attitudes to corruption.

Adeniran who spoke through the Director, of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Mr Biyi Fafunmi said that this third round of corruption survey would seek to gain a deeper understanding of the differential impact of corruption on marginalised or typically excluded groups such as women, youths and persons with disabilities.

However, the Statistician General (SG) added that the outcome of the project is not to castigate or point fingers at any individual or institution.

According to him, it’s an opportunity to look inward and make the necessary commitment to improving the quality of public service available to Nigerians and also enhance the trust in the relationship between the citizens and public offices.

The SG further explained that the project is done in collaboration with the support of the MacArthur Foundation and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“Corruption remains a formidable challenge and the insights we gather are not just data points but beacons guiding us towards a more transparent and accountable future.

“This survey is unique because it focuses primarily on understanding the experience of corruption by Nigerians rather than perceived corruption, whenever they encounter their public officials.

Specifically, the survey enables data collection on the prevalence of corruption and the main corruption typologies in Nigeria as well as on Nigerians attitudes towards corruption. As this is the third instalment of the survey following the 2017 and 2019 rounds, we are presented with an opportunity to conduct a trend analysis of corruption experienced by households in the country” he said.