FG Flags Off Construction Of 266.4km Makurdi-Enugu Road

…Alia appreciates Tinubu over contract

The Federal Government on Thursday flagged off the construction of the 266.4km Makurdi-Enugu (9th mile) road project.

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, who flagged off the project in Benue State, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the project and other numerous road projects across the country.

The former Ebonyi State Governor assured that work on the road project will kick off in full swing going forward.

While commending Governor Alia for his efforts to transform Benue state with numerous ongoing road projects in Makurdi, the Minister thanked the state government for creating an enabling environment for the construction of the Makurdi-Enugu road project.

He also assured that the requests the governor made when he visited the ministry for the construction of other federal projects would be granted.

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, appreciated President Tinubu for approving the contract for the dualization of the Makurdi-Otukpo-9th Mile (Enugu) road project.

He assured the Ministry of Works and the contractor handling the project, China Habour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) of the state government’s support and partnership to ensure the project is completed within the specified time.

Governor Alia who also appreciated God for granting the state a new leaf under his watch, thanked the people of Benue for their patience, with a call on them to continue to support his administration and that of President Ahmed Tinubu for the overall progress of the state in particular and country in general.

He expressed confidence and belief in China Habour Engineering Company to do a good job and charged the people of the area and the state, in general, to support the contractor in the area of security and other ways they can for the speedy delivery of the job.

On their part, the CHEC team promised to do their best to deliver a good job on the road project.

The overall funding of the project is a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Export-Import Bank of China.