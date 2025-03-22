FG Flags Off CNG Station In A’Ibom

Share

The Federal Government has flagged off the construction of a 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/D) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Station by Nsik Oil and Gas Limited at Uquo Isi Edoho, Esit Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Performing the groundbreaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the project aligns with the Renewed Hope Initiative, aimed at promoting cleaner and more affordable energy solutions.

Ekpo described the initiative as a game-changer that would not only boost Akwa Ibom’s economy but also significantly reduce dependence on petrol by making gas a more accessible and cost-effective alternative.

He commended Nsik Oil and Gas for its bold investment, noting that such private-sector-led initiatives are crucial to Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

Ekpo emphasized that the Federal Government has prioritized investments in the gas sector, revealing that he had previously overseen the release of over N200 billion into the industry and that an additional N400 billion would be injected in the next two months.

He challenged Akwa Ibom and other entrepreneurs across the country to seize the opportunity, stressing the need for local investors to take charge of their economic growth.

The Minister further commended Nsik Oil and Gas for choosing Esit Eket as the project location instead of its CEO’s home Local Government, describing it as a selfless move that will promote balanced development across the State.

He highlighted the employment potential of the project, assuring that it would create jobs for Akwa Ibom youths and beyond, thereby reducing the economic hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

He urged the host community to provide a peaceful and conducive environment to ensure the project’s success, noting that such large-scale investments require strong local support.

“This project will transform Esit Eket into an economic hub, attracting further investments and development,” he added.

On the long-term benefits of the CNG Mother Station, the Minister assured that upon completion, it would drastically lower gas prices, making it a viable alternative to petrol, which has surged to N900 per litre.

“By the time this project is completed, people will no longer queue to buy fuel at high prices; they will have access to a cheaper, cleaner energy source. The Federal Government is committed to ensuring that gas remains a key driver of economic growth and energy security,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman/CEO of Nsik Oil and Gas Limited, Nsikan Johnny, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, Akwa Ibom State Government, and all stakeholders for their unwavering support.

He described the project as a bold step towards energy security and economic empowerment, emphasizing that it aligns with President Tinubu’s vision for a more sustainable and prosperous Nigeria.

“This project is not just about building a facility; it’s about creating opportunities, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life for our people,” Johnny stated.

He further highlighted the transformative impact the CNG Mother Station would have on transportation, industries, and domestic energy consumption.

Johnny assured that Nsik Oil and Gas is fully committed to ensuring that the project benefits the local community by generating employment, empowering small businesses, and reducing energy costs.

“We envision a future where clean energy is no longer a constraint to growth and development but a catalyst for progress,” he added.

An overview by the Project Consultant, Mkposong Asuquo, described the CNG Mother Station as an audacious milestone that underscores the visionary drive for Indigenous participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He noted that the project is a key component of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and assured the public of its role in enhancing energy accessibility, employment generation, and the deployment of cutting-edge technology.

“This investment will make a significant contribution to employment and introduce state-of-the-art operational infrastructure to ensure the seamless and efficient compression of gas.

“Our goal is to provide CNG to top off-takers, corporate entities, and individuals across Akwa Ibom and beyond,” Asuquo stated.

Asuquo further explained that the Nsik Oil and Gas 10MMSCF/D CNG Mother Station will operate with four reciprocating compressors, delivering CNG into specialized tube trailers for transportation to customers.

According to him, the facility is strategically designed to serve multiple states, including Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, and parts of Abia.

He confirmed that all conceptual designs, environmental impact assessments (EIA), and construction licenses have been secured to ensure a smooth project execution.

Members of the host community, speaking through the Council Chairman, Ikemesit Ikot, pledged their support but made a strong case for employment opportunities to curb restiveness.

