FG Flags Off Campaign In London For Nigeria’s IMO Council Election

Share

Nigeria has formally launched its campaign for re-election to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council under Category C for the 2026–2027 biennium.

The campaign was flagged off by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, during the 110th session of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 110) at the Delegates’ Lounge of the IMO Headquarters in London.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the event was attended by a distinguished audience, including IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Permanent Representatives, Alternate Permanent Representatives, diplomats, and maritime delegates from over 120 IMO Member States.

The event provided Nigeria with a platform to underscore its strategic relevance in global maritime affairs and reaffirm its commitment to the objectives of the IMO.

In his keynote address, Oyetola conveyed greetings from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and reiterated Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to the IMO’s mandate.

“Today, we formally declare Nigeria’s candidacy for re-election to the IMO Council under Category C for the 2026–2027 biennium,” the minister announced.

“As a responsible maritime nation strategically located on the Gulf of Guinea—one of the most commercially significant and security-sensitive shipping routes in the world—Nigeria remains resolute in supporting the IMO’s mission to promote safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient, and sustainable shipping.”

He highlighted the successes of Nigeria’s Deep Blue Project, a maritime security initiative coordinated by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which integrates air, land, and sea assets to safeguard the country’s maritime domain. According to Oyetola, the project has helped achieve zero piracy incidents in Nigerian waters over the past three years, earning praise from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

Beyond security, Oyetola noted that Nigeria had ratified and domesticated numerous IMO instruments and was in the process of adopting additional conventions related to greenhouse gas emissions, biofouling, and maritime labour rights—demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability and seafarers’ welfare.

He also underscored Nigeria’s demographic advantage, with over 240 million people—60 percent of whom are under 19—making the country a future-ready maritime partner. He said the government is investing in maritime education and aims to contribute over two million skilled seafarers to the global workforce within the next decade.

Oyetola further noted Nigeria’s push for gender inclusion, highlighting efforts to empower women in maritime by supporting female seafarers, port professionals, and leaders across the sector.

“Nigeria’s track record of constructive engagement at the IMO speaks for itself. We continue to offer technical support and share best practices with other developing countries, especially within Africa, the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and Least Developed Countries (LDCs),” he said.

“A vote for Nigeria is a vote for representation, collaboration, and balanced decision-making in global maritime governance. We stand ready to work with all Member States to build a safer, greener, and more inclusive maritime future.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to international maritime cooperation.

He said, “Nigeria is proud to be a committed and reliable global partner in advancing maritime security, promoting environmental responsibility, and ensuring equitable participation in international shipping governance.

“If elected to the IMO Council, Nigeria will lead, partner, and deliver on a transformative maritime agenda that benefits the global community.”

Share