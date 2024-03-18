FG Flags Off 1m Talent Exporting & outsourcing Job Opportunities For Nigerian Youths

The Federal Government on Monday flagged off one million job opportunities for Nigerian youths for talent exporting and outsourcing for the next five years.

As a first step, it firmed up a Memorandum Understanding ( MoU) for outsourcing 50,000 Jobs to Nigeria between the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) and Lab Four.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite presided over the MoU agreement between NATEP and Lab Four. NATEP is handling Business Process Outsourcing ( BPO) that cuts across six impact sectors insurance, medical, creative, technology, artisan and professionals.

The NATEP is to connect Nigerians to employment opportunities outside the country through two channels- physical talent export and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

In her opening remark yesterday, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite described NATEP as a key national initiative that will position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service exports, talent sourcing and talent exports. She said as a country, Nigeria had a significant value proposition for regional and global markets for the export of services.

The Minister listed greenfield and brownfield job opportunities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia as areas to be actively targeted by Nigeria.

In addition, she said Nigeria will also take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to access the African market.

“NATEP is a key national initiative that will position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service exports, talent sourcing and talent exports. It serves as a dedicated entity to address the unique needs and challenges faced by the talent and service export industry. The programme lays special emphasis on enhancing competitiveness, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth through trade in services. It will serve as a catalyst for the development of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and talent export industries and ecosystems, which are the two channels for NATEP’s activities”

“It is noteworthy that the main objectives of all activities related to service and talent exports, as well as business process outsourcing, are to strengthen the service and export industry, boost trade and attract investments and these are the core mandates of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. NATEP will serve as our focal vehicle for achieving these objectives.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsed the NATEP programme and approved its launch on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2023 in New York, United States of America. The program targets the creation of 1 million jobs for Nigerians over a 5-year period.

Speaking at the occasion NATEP National Coordinator Dr Femi Adeluyi pledged transparency as the hallmark of the selection process. He said the scheme is available to all competent Nigerians to apply for.

The representative of the United States Embassy in Abuja, Mr. John Dunham described Nigeria as a country blessed with talents, adding that what makes the country unique is the raw talents of its people.