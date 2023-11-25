FG Flags Off 1,250,000 Tonnes Of Wheat In Jigawa

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture has flagged off the dry season farming in Jigawa State with ambitious targets of an expected yield of 1,250,000 tonnes of wheat per year.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture, and Food Security who spoke at Hadejia revealed that the Federal Government would extend its support to 250,000 farmers.

He said that the Program will be Technology enabled, guaranteeing transparency and accountability in the provision of the subsidy and other support services like extension, insurance and additional finance.

Senator Kyari emphasized that “farmers are guaranteed access to improved seeds in this particular instance, I would like to point out that we are deploying heat tolerant wheat varieties like Borlaug 100; Attila etc”.

He noted, “Furthermore, we will progressively invest in irrigation infrastructure projects to optimize water usage and mitigate the challenges posed by the dry season.”

“We have been innovative in utilizing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to target already proven irrigated farm clusters; deploy verified farmer data; and map the farmers to AgroDealer Redemption Centers; and thankfully, we have already gained grounds. “

Kyari further urged stakeholders, from farmers to researchers, private sector entities to civil society organizations, to come together and seize the opportunity presented by this 2023 Dry season farming initiative.