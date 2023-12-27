FG Fines British American Tobacco $110m

British American Tobacco (BAT) has been directed by Nigeria’s Competition Commission (NCC) to pay a $110 million penalty for allegedly abusing market dominance and violating public health standards.

This was contained in a statement released by the watchdog on Wednesday, December 27.

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes had also penalised retailers for providing equal platforms for its competitors’ products.

“In the resolution of an investigation over a broad range of anticompetitive conduct including abuse of dominance, seeking to frustrate competitors, … and infringement of public health control regulations, British American Tobacco and FCCPC entered into a consent order including a penalty of $110 million,” the competition agency said on social media platform X.