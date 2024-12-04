FG Files Charges Against Nigerdock, 7 Directors Over Alleged ₦68.7m Tax Evasion

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has filed a criminal case against Nigerdock Nigeria Limited and seven of its directors at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, accusing them of tax evasion.

The case, designated FHC/L/910c/2024, alleges failure to remit taxes amounting to ₦68,695,302.53, covering Companies Income Tax, Tertiary Education Tax, and Withholding Tax for the 2015 to 2018 assessment years.

The directors named in the six-count charge include Maher Jarmakani, Adewale Akanbi, Michael Akhigbe, Daniel Ayscough, Patrick Van Uden, Adebola Adesoye, and Rutger Ten Thij.

According to the charge, dated November 26, 2024, and filed on November 29, 2024, the defendants failed to fulfil their tax obligations, incurring accrued tax liabilities, interest, and penalties.

The government’s lawyer, Moses Ideho, argued that the infractions contravened Sections 40, 26, and 27 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Establishment Act 2007 (as amended), Section 82 of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) 2007 (as amended), and Section 11 of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Establishment) Act 2011.

The violations reportedly include failure to remit ₦21,273,700 in principal tax, ₦45,294,232.53 in accrued interest, and ₦2,127,370 in penalties.

According to the charge, Nigerdock and its directors allegedly failed to pay accrued tax liabilities and penalties, neglected to file accurate tax returns for the specified years, evaded payment and remittance of taxes due to the Federal Government, and refused to deduct Tertiary Education and Withholding Taxes as mandated by law.

As of the time of filing this report, no date has been set for the arraignment of the defendants.

