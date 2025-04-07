FG Felicitates New Alaafin Of Oyo

Share

The Federal Government has congratulated the newly coronated Alaafin of Oyo, His Majesty Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, on his ascension to the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

In a congratulatory message, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, acknowledged the significance of the coronation and presentation of the staff of office, describing it as the pinnacle of traditional leadership and cultural heritage in Yorubaland.

She offered prayers for wisdom, good health, and a long and fruitful reign.

“I send my warmest felicitations to His Majesty, the new Alaafin of Oyo, on his ascension to the revered throne.

“This significant milestone marks a new chapter in the rich cultural heritage of the Oyo Empire, and I am honored to recognize the Alaafin’s esteemed position as a custodian of Yoruba traditions and values.

“We at the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy pledge to support and collaborate with the Alaafin and the good people of Oyo State to promote Nigeria’s cultural diversity, preserve our historical legacy, and foster national unity.

“I wish the Alaafin good health, wisdom, and God’s guidance as he embarks on this noble journey, and I look forward to working together to advance our nation’s cultural and creative industries. Congratulations once again, Your Majesty,” Musawa said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

