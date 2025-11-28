FG Faults Report On Nationwide Ban On Open Grazing

The Federal Government has dismissed reports alleging a nationwide ban on open grazing, insisting that no such directive has been issued and that current livestock reforms are being implemented gradually.

Speaking on the matter, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said the adminis- tration is focused on a phased and well-coordinated transition from traditional open grazing to modern ranching systems designed to boost productivity and minimise conflicts.

He revealed that Nigeria has 273 gazetted grazing reserves covering more than 4.5 million hectares, adding that the Federal Government is collaborating with state governments to revitalise, equip, and make these reserves functional and attractive for pastoralists and other livestock investors.

Mukhtar explained that the transition plan is not intended to abolish open grazing abruptly but to provide viable, sustainable alternatives that support economic growth and strengthen the nation’s livestock value chain.

According to him, pastoralists, like other business operators, deserve an organised environment, noting that legally established grazing reserves serve as business premises for livestock activities, and government is working to improve and facilitate their proper utilisation.

The Ministry urged Nigerians to disregard misleading reports and rely on verified government communication channels for accurate updates on livestock development policies.