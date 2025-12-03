FG Failing To Protect Nigerians As Bandits Attack, Abduct At Will – Amnesty Int’l

Global human rights organisation Amnesty International Nigeria has slammed President Bola Tinubu, accusing his administration of failing in its primary constitutional duty to protect the lives and property of Nigerians amid a renewed wave of bandit attacks and mass abductions in major cities across the country.

In a statement released on its X handle on Monday, the organisation said armed groups continue to operate with stunning boldness and near-total impunity, raiding communities, kidnapping residents, and displacing thousands while Mr Tinubu’s administration’s approach to security remains grossly inadequate. “Nigeria, attacks by gunmen and abductions for ransom are increasingly becoming a daily routine.

The government of President Bola Tinubu is failing in its constitutional and international human rights obligations to protect lives of all people and to ensure access to justice for victims,” the statement read.

The human rights group said that the frequency and brutality of the attacks by bandits show a catastrophic failure of governance, insisting that Mr Tinubu-led administration has not demonstrated the political will required to halt the bloodshed. The group noted that suspected perpetrators of killings and abductions often escape justice, leaving victims without any form of redress.

“Suspected perpetrators of the killings and abductions invariably escape justice, while victims are directly and indirectly denied any form of redress. In many rural communities, only the graveyards are expanding daily.” The organisation called on Mr Tinubu to urgently address the nation’s escalating security crisis.

It highlighted the recent surge in attacks by Boko Haram, Ansaru, Lakurawa, Mamuda, and other armed groups, warning that current government measures are not working. “President Tinubu must fulfill his promises to Nigerians and urgently address the resurgence of the nation’s endemic security crisis.

“The recent escalation of attacks by Boko Haram, Ansaru, Lakurawa, Mamuda and other armed groups shows that the security measures implemented by President Tinubu’s government are simply not working,” the group added.