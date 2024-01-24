FG Eyes Taxes, IGR To Grow Economy

The Federal Government has reiterated its strong preference for growing the economy with Internally Generated Revenue ( IGR) and taxes rather than excessive external borrowings.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking at the flag of Federal Inland Revenue Services ( FIRS) 2024 strategic management retreat themed: Reimagining tax administration for equity and economic growth “.

Edun expressed confidence that the FIRS team led by its Service Chairman, Dr. Zach Adedeji is surpassing the tax to 18 percent tax to GPD.

Details later