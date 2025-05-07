FG Eyes Nuclear Energy To Power Nigeria

Share

The Federal government has expressed optimism that nuclear energy could power the entire country and significantly improve electricity access and services across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Acting Chairman of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Engr. Anthony Ekedewa, during a meeting with the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, in Abuja. The meeting was detailed in a statement issued by the minister’s media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji.

Ekedewa noted that as a form of renewable energy, nuclear power holds immense potential for Nigeria’s energy future.

He revealed that the commission is proposing the development of nuclear power plants capable of generating about 1,200MW of electricity.

“We want to partner with you in power generation. We can serve as a base load for the national grid. Two potential sites—Geregu in Kogi State and Idu in Akwa Ibom State—have already undergone feasibility studies,” Ekedewa said. “However, we are constrained by limited resources to implement the project.”

He also briefed the minister on the commission’s history and ongoing activities, highlighting its establishment in 1976 under the leadership of former Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Ekedewa was accompanied by Prof. Abdullahi Mati, Engr. Awwal Bisallah, and Engr. Justice Sule.

In his response, Chief Adelabu affirmed the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with NAEC as part of ongoing efforts to reform and expand Nigeria’s power sector.

He stressed that the integration of nuclear energy would help boost power generation and ensure more stable, efficient, and reliable electricity supply.

“Nuclear power is an advanced form of energy generation, and Nigeria stands to benefit significantly from its adoption,” the minister said.

“We must embrace any solution that adds value to our power sector, and nuclear energy represents the future.”

While supporting nuclear development, Adelabu advised against NAEC’s proposal to establish four large-scale plants of 1,200MW each. Instead, he recommended modular nuclear reactors as a more practical approach, especially given the decentralisation of the power sector and the growing role of states in electricity generation.

He acknowledged the substantial investments made in NAEC over the years, stressing the need for Nigeria to start reaping the benefits.

“Though the process is complex and expensive, the long-term outcomes are more rewarding,” Adelabu noted.

The minister lamented the lack of previous collaboration between the Ministry and NAEC but expressed optimism about a renewed partnership.

He proposed a joint workshop involving experts from both parties and other stakeholders to chart a path for sustained cooperation.

“This is the right time for this conversation. As we reform the sector and states embark on their power initiatives, nuclear energy offers a promising future,” he said.

