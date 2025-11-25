FG Eyes N1.49tn Revenue From Electricity Export

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu,has said that the Federal Government is projecting nearly $1 billion (about N1.49tn) in annual revenue from electricity exports to 15 West African Countries under the Economic Community of West African States sub-region from June 2026.

He explained that the projected revenues are based on what a full 600 megawatts export capacity is capable of generating at the prevailing regional tariff.

This becomes possible given that Nigeria had in November 8, 2025 announced that it had already joined the unified West African power grid, having successfully conducted a grid synchronisation test with the 15 West African countries for four hours.

This was seen as a landmark grid synchronization as it is the first time in history that Nigeria has operated in a unified, stable, and fully harmonised configuration with the rest of the sub-region.

Sources informed that the synchronization conducted between 05:04 am and 09:04 am, involved the Nigerian grid, which includes the Niger Republic and parts of Benin and Togo, and the rest of West Africa’s interconnected systems involving Sierra Leone, Ghana, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Guinea, Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau.

The minister said the synchronization will enable Nigeria to fully exploit its strategic role as the regional power hub under the West African Power Pool.