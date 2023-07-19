FG Eyes $5bn Forex From Export Of Services In 2024

…Targets ICT, entrainment, finance, sports & others

The Federal Government is projected to earn about $5 billion next year via foreign exchange by exporting activities in the service sector outside Nigeria’s shores.

Priority areas being focused by government for export range from finance to Information Communication & Technology (ICT), entertainment (music & film); education and sports.

Their untapped potentials have caught the government’s attention as another major source of foreign exchange earner; in addition to their capacity to broaden Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP).

To this end, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is broadening its mandate from the sole promoter of non-oil commodity export, to accommodate activities in the Services sector.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Council, Dr Ezra Yakusak dropped the hint during an interview at the event’s sidelines on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Council pursuant to the mandate of promoting export, came up with initiatives to identify and highlight potentials of exportable services in a sector that could be packaged and marketed regionally and internationally in a purposeful and holistic manner in collaboration with the stakeholders.

Ezra said his Council was collaborating with diverse stakeholders on the Services sector mandate.

” It is also in appreciation of this fact that the Council collaborated with the Commonwealth Secretariat and developed a National Services Sector Export Strategy with four sectors identified as priority areas.

“The sectors are Finance, Information Communication Technology (ICT), entertainment (music & film), and, education”.

” Services sectors are a major part of the global economy, generating more than two-thirds of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), attracting over three-quarters of foreign direct investment in advanced economies, employing the most workers, and creating most new jobs globally.

“The Outsourcing Industry has the capacity to boost human capital, drive the economy and bring about emerging technologies among others. Some of these services outsourced are financial, advertising, courier, customer support services, logistics, etc.

“The realization of the pivotal role of the services sector in the diversification of Nigerian export base, foreign exchange generation and creation of employment and incomes motivated the NEPC to carve out the Trade in Services Unit in 2006 as the sole Unit responsible for issues of international trade in services”, he said.

He said the outsourcing industry has the capacity to boost human capital, drive the economy and bring about emerging technologies among others. He listed some of the outsourced services to include, financial, advertising, courier, customer support services, logistics, etc.

He said Nigeria has become an increasingly attractive destination for outsourcing, particularly in areas of call center operations, software development, and back office support. Ezra noted that the country’s high population and relatively low labor cost, favorable time zone, and English proficiency made it an appealing location for business seekers to outsource certain tasks or functions.

“We are all aware of the economic distraction that came up after covid-19 pandemic and the present Russia-Ukraine war which have tremendous effect on businesses globally. Such challenges however provide Nigeria with the opportunity to be a global outsourcing destination”.

“The National Conference on International Trade-in-Services in Nigeria is being organized in fulfillment of the mandate of the NEPC at educating and building the capacity of the Nigerian Business Community.

“It will accordingly accord participants an opportunity to interact and tap into the wealth of wisdom of the resource persons with a view to broadening our horizon in the Services sub-sector with emphasis on Outsourcing and IT-Enabled Services.

It is also our sincere belief that the papers to be presented will improve our knowledge base in Services. The workshop will no doubt be beneficial to participants because it will provide an opportunity for the development of strategies to tap into the potentials of the sector that is in tune with international best practices”

In a remark earlier, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment Dr. Evelyn Ngige represented by Director of Trade in the Ministry, Mr. Suleiman Audu, who spoke on the theme, “Making Nigeria a global outsourcing destination”, said the country was blessed with diverse opportunities.

One of such area, she noted was

opportunity to explore the potential of outsourcing and information technology-enabled services (ITES) in Nigeria and chart a course towards realizing the country’s ambitions.

” We stand at the crossroads of technological advancement and economic growth, the potential for Nigeria to become a key player in the international trade in services sector has never been greater. Our nation’s burgeoning population presents a tremendous advantage, providing a rich pool of skilled and talented professionals who are ready to contribute to the global outsourcing landscape. Moreover, our high usage of GSM technology demonstrates our adaptability and readiness to embrace the digital age”

“Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a practice where companies hire third-party service providers to handle specific business processes or operations.

‘These service providers are typically located in countries where labor costs are lower, offering cost-effective solutions for businesses. BPO services can include customer support, technical support, data entry, accounting, human resources, and more.

“Globally, BPO has become a popular practice for businesses looking to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and focus on their core competencies.

“The BPO industry has experienced significant growth over the years, with countries like India, the Philippines. China and Mexico emerging as major outsourcing destinations due to their skilled workforce and competitive pricing”.

“In Africa, the BPO industry has also been growing steadily. Countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, and Mauritius have been attracting outsourcing investments. These countries offer various advantages like a favourable business environment, language proficiency, time zone compatibility, and government support. South Africa, in particular, has a well-developed BPO sector, providing services to both domestic and international clients”, Permanent Secretary noted.

She made reference to outsourcing in the field of information technology-enabled services which she said revolutionized the global business landscape.

“It has transcended geographical boundaries, enabling organizations to leverage expertise, reduce costs, and improve efficiency by tapping into talent pools around the world. Nigeria, with its immense human capital, has the inherent potential to become a leading player in this transformative industry.

“The country boasts a large pool of educated and skilled professionals, including an English-speaking workforce, which is advantageous for English-language outsourcing services.

“Nigeria has seen growth in areas such as call centers, data entry, software development, and content moderation.

“Today, we gather here to explore the vast opportunities that lie before us, as we leverage our population of over 200 million and the high usage of Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) to catapult Nigeria into a prominent position in the global outsourcing industry”, she said.

She urged Nigeria to focus on building strategic partnerships and collaborations both domestically and internationally.

“Collaboration with industry associations, professional bodies, and international organizations will facilitate knowledge sharing, best practices exchange, and capacity building engaging with other countries that have successfully developed their outsourcing industries can provide valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration, joint ventures, and knowledge transfer”, she said.