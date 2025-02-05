FG Extends Palliative Programme To Students, FCT Communities

Share

The Federal Government has expanded its palliative programme to include students across the country and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, building on the success of its previous distribution in Imo State.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris UzokaAnite, while distributing the palliatives, said the gesture would address immediate needs, explaining that they formed part of the broader economic reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“These palliatives serve as a bridge while our comprehensive economic reforms take root”, a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, quoted her.

The initiative has reached multiple demographics across the FCT area councils, with beneficiary groups including student bodies, women associations, community organisations, and vulnerable groups.

Notable student organisations that benefited from the programme include the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Nigerian Female Students Association (NFSAN), and NANS alumni networks.

Commending the initiative, Mr. Sunday Asefon, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, praised the Minister’s commitment to student welfare.

Share

Please follow and like us: