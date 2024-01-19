FG Expresses Worry Over Diminishing Eco-Hydrological Value Of Abuja’s Lake

The Federal Government has expressed worry about the diminishing Eco-hydrology value of the popular Jabi Lake in Abuja.

The Minister of State for Water, Resources, and Sanitation, Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, expressed this worry, when a progress report on the proposed revamping of the lake, was presented to him.

Goronyo noted that the government would collaborate with relevant stakeholders for the cleanup of Jabi Lake.

He revealed that the Jabi Lake which has enormous potential for tourism development and economic empowerment, had lost its value because miscreants were allowed to encroach into it.

According to him, there was a need to quickly halt all unauthorized activities threatening the water body and its ecosystem to preserve it for future water supply and demand.

He further pointed out ” that increased building structures around the lake hinder access to its shorelines”.

Also speaking, Dr. Sani Dauda Ahmed, Coordinator of Training and Education at RC-IRBM Project Desk Office, provided updates on research and capacity building in Eco-hydrology and Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) on Jabi Lake during his presentation.

He revealed that Jabi Lake faces escalating threats due to the rapid increase in urbanization and socio-economic activities in its vicinity, he added that this poses a significant risk to the lake and its delicate ecosystem.