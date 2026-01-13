FG Expresses Dissatisfaction With Contractors On Abuja-Lokoja-Okene Road Construction

The Federal Government on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work on the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene road project.

The position was conveyed by Dr. Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement to President Bola Tinubu for the North Central zone, who conducted an inspection of the project with management staff of the Federal Ministry of Works.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Dr. Essiet regretted the delays, stressing that the roads must be prioritized due to their strategic importance for both Northern and Southern regions.

On the reconstruction of the existing pavement and the completion of the dualization of the Abuja-Lokoja highway (Section II: Abaji-Koton-Karfe), she urged the contractor to deploy more equipment and personnel to accelerate work.

The section, 50.797 km in length, was awarded in February 2022 at a cost of N56.175 billion to Geld Limited/Triacta Nigeria Limited, with Factorial Engineering Limited serving as the consultant. Despite assurances from the contractor, Dr. Essiet noted that the project’s completion schedule was at 17.09%, while actual progress remained at 16.71% since 2022.

Describing the slow pace as “unacceptable and discouraging,” she emphasized President Tinubu’s interest in the project. Regarding the bridge on the Lokoja-Benin road, she directed the contractor to mobilize funds and resources for timely completion, assuring that funding would not be a challenge, as payments would be made from the Renewed Hope Initiative Fund.

“I am not impressed with the pace of work. These roads are critical. The contractor should mobilize funds from all sources to complete the project on time. The federal government will not delay payment,” Essiet said.

She also assured that the security of the company’s workers would be guaranteed, with soldiers deployed in Kogi State providing protection. Additionally, she inaugurated a special intervention project addressing flood-induced washout embankments at Km 27+900 and Km 39+750 on the Itobe-Ayingba road.

Defending the slow progress, Musa Paiko, Controller of Works, attributed the delays to insecurity and a lack of funds in 2025, but promised that appreciable progress would be made before the end of the first quarter of 2026.