FG Express Shock Over Resident Doctors Strike, Says Consultations At Higher Level

The Federal Government has expressed shock over the declaration of an indefinite strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over what was described as the government’s failure to meet its demands.

Recall that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had met with the leadership of NARD on Monday, where he pleaded with them to shelve the planned strike, give him two weeks and allow him to meet with President Bola Tinubu on the Association’s demands.

However, NARD president, Dr Emeka Orji confirmed that the decision reached at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday in Lagos State, was for its members to withdraw their services by Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023.

According to him, their demands include a 200 per cent salary increment, replacement of doctors who have resigned, and payment of the 2023 residency training allowance

He said: “NARD just declared a total and indefinite strike action. Major demands are immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF, immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, payment of skipping arrears, and upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS.

Others are: “payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN, payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions, payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears.”

But the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom has said consultations on the issues raised by the union were already at the highest level with assurances their concerns would be addressed.

She said: ” It’s rather unfortunate that NARD is on strike because we have been having consultations since May to be precise on the demands they’ve raised. We have met quite a number of times and the government has assured them that the issues raised are being looked into.

“There was a transition and we all know that with any transition, there’s a process and until the process is completed, there’s nothing we can do.

“Unfortunately, they decided to go on strike we have actually taken to a higher level consultations on the issues raised and the government assures them and has assured them and continues to assure them that the demands raised will be looked into.

“Moving forward, we are still going to engage them further beyond where we have because we have been engaging and I’m sure the President of NARD cannot say that we have not been engaging.”