FG, Experts Declare Gas Transformational Fuel At Sahara Forum

The Federal Government has declared natural gas not just a transitional energy source but a transformational fuel capable of driving inclusive economic growth, powering industries, and reducing environmental pollution.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, whose remarks were delivered on his behalf by Senior Technical Adviser, Mr. Abel Nsa, during the second edition of Sahara Group’s thought leadership forum, Asharami Square, held in Lagos.

The summit, themed “Harnessing Gas for Africa’s Sustainable Future,” brought together energy experts, government officials, and media stakeholders who unanimously agreed that natural gas holds the key to Africa’s energy security and industrialisation.

Highlighting the paradox of Africa’s energy landscape, Ekpo noted that the continent holds over 7% of global natural gas reserves largely in Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, and Mozambique but consumes less than 5% of global gas output.

“This mismatch between potential and utilisation must be addressed with urgency and purpose,” he said, calling for bold infrastructure investments, virtual pipelines to reach underserved regions, and financing frameworks to de-risk investment.

He praised Sahara Group for shaping public energy discourse and said platforms like Asharami Square are vital to bridging the gap between policy intention and transformative action.

Also speaking, Dr. Justice Derefaka, Group Asset Manager at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), represented by Mr. Frank Mmamelu, emphasized that gas can lift millions out of poverty by supporting agriculture, reducing pollution-related deaths, and closing gender inequality gaps.

He urged stakeholders to focus on local capacity development and shift away from the export of unrefined natural resources.

Ejiro Gray, Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, said Africa’s sustainability challenges differ from global priorities such as net-zero emissions, as the continent grapples with access, equity, and economic inclusion.

“Gas offers a realistic and impactful path to closing these gaps,” she noted, citing Sahara’s investments in gas infrastructure across Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, and Tanzania.

Energy Communications expert, Dr. Adeola Yusuf, urged that the media be treated as key partners in the sustainability conversation. He called for access to credible data and transparency in order to enable accurate and accountable reporting.

During the event, the Asharami Awards for Outstanding Sustainability Reporting were presented to Vanguard Online, Punch, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, and Arise News.

Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, said the awards aim to inspire fact-based reporting that can shape public policy and eliminate misinformation and “greenwashing.”

Other speakers included Ijeoma Isichei, Head of Business Development (Gas), Sahara Group; Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, Head of Integrated Gas Ventures, Asharami Energy; Olurotimi Famoroti, CEO, First Independent Power Limited (FIPL); and Mobolaji Sunmoni, Senior Infrastructure Finance Professional.

They shared insights on unlocking Africa’s gas potential through investment-friendly policies, cross-sector collaboration, and inclusive narratives that reflect Africa’s developmental realities.

The forum concluded with a commitment to continue shaping sustainable energy discussions ahead of Asharami Square 3.0, scheduled for 2026, as Sahara Group approaches its 30th anniversary of delivering energy solutions across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.