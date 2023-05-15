FG Evacuated 2,518 Nigerians From Sudan In 3 Weeks

The Federal Government has evacuated 2,518 Nigerians, among which include 23 sick ones and an eight- day-old baby from the war-torn Sudan. Director-General, NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, made this known while addressing a news conference yesterday in Abuja.

Ahmed, who gave an update on the evacuation exercise said the Federal Government had in the last three weeks, evacuated Nigerians who indicated interest of returning home.

He said: “Out of the 2,518, a total of 23 sick evacuees were received, out of these, 10 were treated on arrival by officials of NEMA, Port Health and other medical personnel within the airport, while 13 were referred to the 108 Nigerian Airforce hospital, Abuja.

“Among these is an 8-day old baby who was delivered while the mother was awaiting airlift from Port Sudan. “The baby is currently being treated for jaundice at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, while a patient with hand injury is being treated at Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja,” he said.

The director-general who described the war situation in Sudan as ‘unforturnate’, however added that there was no record of a Nigerian life lost in the conflict. “Though we were faced with a lot of challenges, but we thank God we were able to evacuate them in a dignified manner.

“For every Nigerian that left Sudan, we had to pay about nine dollars for their exit, those that went through the Egyptian border, we had to pay 25 dollars per person for them to be allowed to exit,” he said.

The director-general add- ed that the identities of 160 women and children whose nationality remained un- certain are being profiled by the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan to ascertain their real identities.

“If they do not have Nigerian passports, they must be profiled first and we must know their addresses in Nigeria. “If it is confirmed that they are truly Nigerians and not those claiming their fourth and fifth generations are from Nigeria, then they will be brought back.

“However, Nigerians willing to come back can indicate interest, as a mop-up exercise was still on-going,” he added.