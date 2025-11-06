FG, EU, UNICEF Seal €6.3m Investment Deal To Boost Local Health Production

The Federal Government, European Union (EU), and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have signed a €6.3 million agreement to strengthen local production of health, immunisation, and nutrition commodities in the country.

The 24-month initiative—Enabling Local Manufacturing of Health, Immunisation and Nutrition Commodities in Nigeria (ELM-N)—falls under the EU’s Global Gateway Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies (MAV+) Initiative. Of the total €6.3 million investment, the EU would contribute €5.5 million, while Spain would provide €800,000.

According to the partners, the investment will reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports, enhance regulatory compliance, and drive innovation in the pharmaceutical and nutrition industries.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Abubakar Bagudu said the agreement reflected the deepening economic ties between Nigeria and the EU, particularly in health and manufacturing investment.

He said: “We are glad that we are signing this agreement, and we value the European Union’s partnership with Nigeria through initiatives such as the EU Global Gateway Investment Package.” Bagudu pledged the government’s commitment to aligning investments with clear policy priorities, fiscal discipline, and measurable outcomes.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS Gautier Mignot underscored the importance of strategic investment partnerships, which, according to him, “is what the EU’s Global Gateway Investment Strategy is about”.

He said: “More than anything, we want to support the paradigm shift taking place in Nigeria and West Africa, moving from aid to peer-to-peer collaboration, from standalone projects, however important, to a dynamic investment strategy.