FG, EU Launch €40m Education, Youth Empowerment Project In N’West

The Federal Government, in partnership with the European Union (EU), has inaugurated a National Programme Steering Committee (NPSC) to oversee the €40 million Education and Youth Empowerment in Northwest Nigeria (EYEPINN) project.

The initiative, which will be implemented in Jigawa, Kano, and Sokoto States, is designed to tackle the challenge of out-of-school children, enhance teacher training, and promote youth skills development across the Northwest region.

Chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and co-chaired by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the committee will provide strategic guidance, meeting annually, while the EU Technical Assistance Team (EU-TAT) will serve as its secretariat. Quarterly technical sessions will also be held to ensure close monitoring and accountability.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abel Enitan—represented by the Director of Poly Education and Allied Institutes, Dr. Usman Ejeh—commended the EU’s continued investment in Nigeria’s education sector. He described the EYEPINN initiative as a vital intervention addressing out-of-school children, teacher capacity, safe learning environments, and youth empowerment.

“The EU’s support through programmes like EYEPINN and Expand, Integrate and Strengthen Systems (EISS) reflects our shared commitment to empowering young people and ensuring every child, irrespective of gender or background, has the opportunity to learn and thrive,” he said.

He emphasized that the committee will ensure oversight, accountability, and alignment of results with national policies, adding that effective collaboration between federal, state, and local governments would determine the programme’s success.

Team Leader for Human Development at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Leila Ben Amor Mathieu, highlighted the significance of the project as the EU’s first standalone education initiative in Nigeria.

“This is the EU Delegation to Nigeria’s first project solely focused on education. It is our flagship project, designed in tune with the ministry to serve the needs of Nigerians,” she said.

Mathieu noted that the EU has earmarked about €800 million for national programmes in Nigeria from 2021–2027, in addition to other regional funds. According to her, the EYEPINN project, implemented through UNICEF, Plan International, and DIME, will primarily target out-of-school children, nomadic education, and Quranic learning centres.

UNICEF’s Chief of Education, Vanessa Lee, described the programme as timely, aligning with Nigeria’s education reform agenda. She reaffirmed UNICEF’s support in reducing out-of-school children, scaling up foundational literacy and numeracy, and strengthening teacher professional development.

Plan International Country Director, Dr. Charles Usie, lauded the EU’s continued commitment to improving lives across Nigeria’s education and health sectors. “What this programme has done is to bring hope to children who might otherwise have been left on the streets without support,” he said.

Save the Children International’s Country Director, Duncan Harvey, described the initiative as a critical step toward achieving inclusive and quality education. “Every child, regardless of gender, background, or ability deserves the right to basic education,” he stated.