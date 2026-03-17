FG Establishes Taskforce On Petroleum Reform

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Petroleum Reform and Value Optimisation Taskforce to design and sequence the next phase of structural reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

According to a statement, Co-Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Fola Adeola, who also is Founder and Chairman of the Fate Foundation, is the Task Force chairman.

Other members of the Taskforce, according to the statement, are: Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Osagie Okunbor, Abubakar Suleiman, Adaeze Aguele, Farouk Gumel, Phillipa Osakwe-Okoye, and Seyi Bella, while Mofoluwasho Fadayomi will serve as secretary.

The statement clarified that Adeola, as chairman of the task force, will coordinate the group’s work and ensure the timely delivery of its mandate.

“As constituted, the Taskforce is a time-bound, high-level executive working group tasked with producing execution-ready reform blueprints that will consolidate ongoing reforms, unlock capital within the petroleum sector, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leading global energy investment destination.

“The initiative reflects the President’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s petroleum industry into a more competitive, transparent, and value maximising sector capable of driving long-term economic growth, macroeconomic resilience, and industrial development.

“It will operate as a technical reform body rather than a representative committee, engaging industry operators, regulators, investors, and civil society as consultees while focusing on actionable policy design and implementation strategies,” it stated.

According to the statement, the taskforce will report directly to the President and provide monthly progress memoranda. It added that an interim report would be submitted after three months, while the final outputs are expected within six months of inauguration.

It further said that President Tinubu expected the Task Force to deliver three major reform blueprints. “One of the deliverables is the Implementation Toolkit for Immediate Structural Fixes, including draft legislative amendments, executive instruments, and institutional restructuring proposals.”