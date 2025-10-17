FG Establishes 67 Higher Institutions In Two Years – Fagbemi

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), has said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has established 67 new higher institutions in the two years.

Fagbami disclosed this on Thursday while presenting a lecture titled “The Intersection of Law, Digital Technology and Human Resourcefulness in Transforming University Education in Nigeria” as part of activities slated for the 9th convocation ceremony of the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State.

He said the newly established institutions were with a focus on specialised fields such as agriculture, environment, health sciences, sports, and technology, demonstrating strategic alignment between university development and national economic diversification objectives.

“It is noteworthy that in August this year, after an extensive review of the state of tertiary education, President Tinubu placed a moratorium on establishing new universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.”

“The move responds to widespread under-enrolment and resource allocation issues in existing institutions, with some running far below capacity. By pausing expansion, the government has sought to focus on improving quality, strengthening facilities, and raising academic standards to ensure Nigerian graduates remain competitive globally,” the Minister said.

The Minister pointed out further that the transformation of Nigerian university education requires collective responsibility extending beyond individual institutions or government agencies, noting that the government must provide enabling policy frameworks and strategic leadership to achieve the desired transformation in the education sector.

“Universities must embrace change while preserving their essential functions. Students must engage actively in their education. Society must support educational excellence while holding institutions accountable,” he added.

Fagbemi (SAN) stressed that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has placed education, digital economy development, and human capital advancement at the centre of the national development strategy.

According to him, the policy framework of the present administration recognises that Nigeria’s demographic advantage can only be realised through strategic investments in educational excellence and innovation that prepare citizens for productive participation in the global economy.

He added that the administration’s commitment to educational transformation extends beyond traditional infrastructure development to encompass systematic reforms in curriculum development, technology integration, and institutional capacity building.