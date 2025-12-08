FG Establishes 119 Learning Centres For Almajiri Education

The Federal Government has established 119 learning centres to transform access to foundational education for both Almajiri learners and out-of-school children.

The National Commission for Almajiri and Outof-School Children Education spokesperson Nura Muhammad told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that the centres operate under two models: some support existing almajiri schools with structured literacy and numeracy classes, while others cater exclusively to out-of-school children using the Accelerated Basic Education Programme curriculum.

He said the approach enabled learners to cover foundational education within a much shorter period. He also announced the successful development of a National Policy on Almajiri Education, led by the education minister, Tunji Alausa.

According to the commission, almajiri learners will no longer be classified as out-of-school children. He said that with the development, almajiri schools would receive the same level of support and funding as conventional schools.

Muhammad said the commission had strengthened its nationwide presence by opening an office in every state within 28 months of its existence. He said the commission also launched a ward-toward advocacy campaign in seven pilot states (Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Lagos, Ogun and Cross River).