FG Ensuring Equitable Decarbonisation For Nigerian Shipping

The apex maritime regulator, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), is making strong move to implement a robust National Action Plan (NAP) on maritime decarbonisation in Nigeria that will promote sustainable shipping practices, encourage investment in clean technologies, and strengthen capacity for long-term emissions reduction, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In April 2025, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) approved a landmark net-zero framework setting mandatory, legally binding regulations to cut Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping to net-zero by or around 2050.

Specifically, the organisation said that its net-zero framework was the first in the world to combine mandatory emissions limits and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission pricing across an entire sector, noting that that draft framework, which follows decades of discussion and pressure, would introduce a price on emissions and a fuel standard for global shipping.

According to the IMO’s Secretary-General, Arsenio Dominguez, the framework represents another significant step in our collective efforts to combat climate change, to modernise shipping and demonstrates that IMO delivers on its commitments.

Furthermore, the framework applies to ships over 5,000 gross tonnage, which account for approximately 85 per cent of the sector’s CO2 emissions. It includes two components in terms of compliance. Firstly, a global fuel standard, based on emissions intensity.

Secondly, what’s referred to as a ‘global economic measure,’ which will apply a universal price akin to a tax on CO2 emissions in excess of the fuel standard. Therefore, effective 2027, the measures combine a global marine fuel standard with emissions pricing, targeting large ships (5,000 GT) responsible for 85 per cent of sector CO2 emissions.

Coordination

To actualise this, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) pledged to provide the regulatory leadership, technical coordination, and stakeholder engagement required to successfully develop and implement a robust National Action Plan (NAP) on maritime decarbonisation in Nigeria.

For instance, the agency’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said that the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, had organised a stakeholders’ workshop on the development of a National Maritime Decarbonisation Action Plan, describing the workshop as a critical step in actualising the Federal Government’s blue economy and climate objectives

. Represented by the Executive Director, Operations, Engr. Fatai Taiye Adeyemi, the director general underscored the significance of the IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project, a technical cooperation initiative /designed to support developing countries in implementing the IMO GHG Strategy.

According to him, the plan being developed would reflect national realities, leverage existing capacities, address identified gaps, and align with broader economic and environmental priorities of the Federal Government.

Mobereola said: “This transition is not merely about compliance with international obligations, it is about safeguarding our marine environment, protecting public health, strengthening the blue economy, and ensuring that our maritime industry remains competitive and future-ready.” Also, the Technical Manager of the IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project, Astrid Dispert, who highlight

ed that the overarching objective of the initiative is to advance a coherent and globally aligned regulatory frame work to accelerate maritime decarbonisation. Moreover, he emphasised that NIMASA plays a pivotal role in driving the project at the national level.

The IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project provides technical expertise and institutional support to assist countries in developing and implementing national action plans that promote sustainable shipping practices, encourage investment in clean technologies, and strengthen capacity for longterm emissions reduction.

Meanwhile, through this collaboration, the Federal Government is advancing deliberate steps towards maritime decarbonisation, reinforcing its commitment to global climate goals and ensuring a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for the sector.

Also, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola has said that the NAP would support the implementation of the IMO’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) strategy while helping developing countries cut emissions from ships.

According to him, “the overall goal of the action plan is to support the implementation of GHG Strategy and assist developing countries in their efforts to reduce emissions from ships.”

The minister, represented by the Deputy Director of Maritime Safety and Security at the ministry, John Ogwuche, saying that the partnership would give Nigeria access to the technical expertise and global networks needed to manage the complexities of the green transition, noting that shipping while the backbone of global trade- faces mounting pressure to transform.

Oyetola explained: “The maritime industry remains the backbone of global trade, yet it faces unprecedented challenges that have necessitated a transformative shift towards sustainability, driven by the urgent need to mitigate climate change.”

Gap

According to the minister, NAP was designed to close the gap between international climate commitments and domestic implementation, especially as the IMO pushes towards net-zero emissions from international shipping by or around 2050.

At the operational level, NIMASA described the plan as both urgent and strategic. For instance, Moberola said that decarbonisation had emerged as one of the sector’s toughest challenges and biggest opportunities.

Decarbonisation of Nigeria’s maritime industry has been one of the most pressing challenges and current transformative opportunities.

“Through this collaboration, Nigeria is actively engaged in developing a comprehensive NAP for maritime decarbonisation and will be firmly rooted in the country’s unique national context, leveraging Nigeria’s strengths, addressing challenges, and aligning with the broader national development goals.

“The success of the plan hinges on the diverse expertise, practical insights, and collaborative perspectives on technological advancements, policy frameworks, economic implications, capacity building needs, and innovative solutions that are viable and effective.”

Last line

As global shipping reforms are reshaping competition, the Federal Government must support the implementing agency to meet the global standard.