FG Engages Stakeholders On Insurance Of Aircrafts

The Federal Government, on Wednesday holds an interactive session with key stakeholders in the aviation and insurance sectors, to address problems related to aircraft insurance, lease demands, and financing.

Highlighting the purpose of the meeting, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, explained that it was convened at the direction of the Vice President.

He stated that the Nigerian Insurance Association and Airline Operators would engage in Aircraft insurance and others with International lessors of Aircraft and financiers to understand their position and the capacity they have to lease Aircraft to Nigeria.

According to him, the aim of this is part of the rebranding of the Nigerian image to the world, pointing out that the theme of the engagement was: “Creating a new partnership between Nigerian Insurance Association and Airline Operators of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.”

The Minister observed that every sector in Nigeria has a duty to rebrand and let the world understand what Nigeria is capable of.

He said that major stakeholders in the Aviation sector would be travelling with them to Dublin to meet International financiers in January 2025.

He stated that this was a challenge for all the people of Niagara in all sectors of the economy to rebrand, which is part of the agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In his words “This meeting has been convened at the instance of the Vice President of Nigeria who asked us to go and speak with all the stakeholders regarding the issue of aircraft insurance and demands of international lessors, financiers and how to balance that with our local contents requirements in Nigeria.

“The leadership of the National Assembly on insurance are here and they provided useful support and guidance to all of us regarding how they are thinking.

“The airline operators of Nigeria spoke their minds, the insurance association spoke their minds and we are beginning to understand ourselves. We reached a resolution that there is a need for further engagements on these issues.

“The world is taking Nigeria very seriously and we need to have a Nigerian position on insurance to ensure that we meet the demands of International lessors and financiers,” he said.

Stakeholders present at the meeting were: the National Assembly, Airline Operators on Aircraft Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council ( PEBEC), Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Nigerian Council Aviation Authority (NCAA) and others.

