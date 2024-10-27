FG engages OPEC Fund on infrastructure development

Share

The Federal Government is in talks with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Fund for international development on the up scaling of infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, met with OPEC Fund for International Development’s President, Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, at the sidelines of ongoing International Monetary Fund IMF/ World Bank meeting at Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Their discussions, according to the statement issued by Director of information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, focused on advancing Nigeria’s priorities in infrastructure, energy, and economic resilience.

The strategic meeting, the statement noted, was aimed at fostering sustainable, impactful, and long-term benefits for Nigerian communities and the broader economy through targeted support from the OPEC Fund.

“The strategic meeting will undoubtedly pave the way for transformative growth and development in Nigeria”, it said.

By leveraging the OPEC Fund’s expertise, Nigeria is poised to unlock its vast potential, drive economic resilience, and improve the lives of its citizens.

In a related development, Edun reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strong commitment to women’s economic empowerment while also advocating for their global financial inclusion in line with contemporary realities.

Speaking to World leaders during a high-level IMF Annual Meeting at the World Bank Headquarters Washington DC, Edun emphasized the urgent need for expanding women’s access to financial services, capital, and electricity, aligning Nigeria’s efforts with global initiatives.

In his remarks, Edun commended World Bank President, Ajay Banga, for his ambitious target to connect 80 million women to financial services, a key part of the World Bank’s broader strategy to promote gender equality and economic empowerment.

The initiative aims to provide women with the necessary financial tools and capital to start or grow their businesses, fostering their integration into the global economy.

“Ajay Banga’s vision is inspiring, and Nigeria fully supports these global efforts,”the Minister said.

He added that,”empowering women through financial inclusion is essential for unlocking their potential and driving economic growth.”

The Minister also highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing reforms, which prioritise women’s access to financial resources, ensuring they are positioned to fully contribute to Nigeria’s economic future.

The event underscored the increasing collaboration between the World Bank and IMF on gender-focused economic policies, with Nigeria playing a pivotal role in advancing these discussions across Africa.

Share

Please follow and like us: