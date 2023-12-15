FG Engages Multinational Firms to Halt Exodus

The Federal Government has confirmed engaging the multinational firms operating in the country to halt further exiting from the country. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite confirmed the government’s engaging foreign firms yesterday, at the unveiling of Nigerian trade dialogue, organised by her ministry as a government initiative to reposition non-export trade as backbone of Nigerian economy.

An American multinational consumer goods company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), last week, announced plans to terminate its on-ground operations in Nigeria, joining a long list of conglomerates that have closed their operations in Nigeria. Speaking in an interview with the media, the Minister said the government was worried about multinationals shut- ting down operations in the country. “It’s worrying to see multinationals exiting.

We’ve been engaging with them, establishing some kind of working partnership to see how we can either mitigate, stop the exit or to annihilate the effect of the exit so we do not have loss of jobs that comes with exit. “So we are currently talking to them, and we are very hopeful that we will come to a quick resolution of some of the reasons why they are exiting. The administration of President Bola Tinubu has promised Nigerians renewed hope.

That is key to revitalising our industry, our moribund failing industry, by ensuring that there is economic growth and prosperity for everyone, having tangible impacts in the lives of everybody in Nigeria. One major way of accessing that promise, is through job creation and promoting access to capital, equal opportunities, free and fair level playing field. “So, now, we are engaging with these multinationals, coming up with new policies, including the few mentioned earlier; they are part of the tools that we have as government to ensure that the vision of his excellency is materialised,” Uzoka-Anite said.

The minister underscored the importance of standers’ dialogue as a way of addressing bottle-necks inhibiting non-oil export trade. “It is imperative that we engage in open and constructive dialogues to address challenges as we embark on a transformative journey towards a prosperous trade regime for our nation. It is hoped that, through dialogues, we can identify common objectives, explore avenues for collaboration and collectively address the barriers that hinders prosperity in our trading environment.”

World Bank’s Country Director, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, said Nigeria will find it difficult to realise her potential unless she engages with the rest of the World. “I think Nigeria has not yet fully embraced trends and I really would like to acknowledge the minister’s vision about how trade can actually help Nigeria realise economic diversification. I will call it a transformation that every country needs in order to realise its full potential. In the case of Nigeria, it’s very simple.

It’s about creating jobs for the 15 million plus youths. Nigeria is not an isolated economy. Nigeria is the largest market in Africa. Nigeria is central to the entire continent’s growth and, most importantly, Nigeria has the potential to be a giant on the global stage. But that potential won’t be realised unless Nigeria fully and confidently engages with the rest of the world,” he averred.