FG Engages MAN On Solutions To Tackle Economic Challenges

…grants tax holiday to 34 firms in 2023

As part of the Federal Government’s strategies for solving challenges confronting manufacturing firms operating in the country, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NPIC), Mrs Aisha Rimi has engaged in dialogue with the leadership of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria ( MAN).

The NIPC’s meeting with MAN, was basically to look at the myriad of problems leading to the shutting down of investment in Nigeria, with a view to finding solutions to them.

The NIPC’s Deputy Director of Policy Advocacy, Mr Abayomi Salami confirmed the Commission’s ES meeting with MAN over the weekend in Abuja at a media parley.

This was as the Commission confirmed granting 34 applications to companies seeking tax incentives and waivers under the Industrial Development Income Tax Act in 2023.

Abayomi was responding to the question on the exit of investors on account of the persistent economic challenges of the country.

“We are as concerned as you are. It’s not that, we are folding our hands and doing nothing about it. NIPC is in the middle, making sure it balances the interests of the private and public sectors.

The ES has had a meeting with the MAN Director General recently. Instead of meeting individually with each group, she met with a larger umbrella body of manufacturers, which is MAN. Going forward in 2024, there will be a lot of positive changes to cheer at”, he said.

Speaking to tax incentives, Mrs. Lovina Kayode, Nipc Head of Incentives Administration, said tax incentives which have been a contentious issue due to the high amount of revenue lost to waivers granted every year, are to boost foreign investments into the country.

Lovina said that not all companies are granted tax breaks due to stringent procedures followed by the commission on waivers award.

“The pioneer status incentive is a stimulus that allows a company to get three years of not paying corporate income tax, just to get more investments.

“This process is stringent because our parent ministry and the federal inland revenue service are involved to make sure the right investors get this incentive.

“So far this year, we granted 34 applications have been approved and one of the things we intend to do is to ensure we are not just giving incentives to underserving companies. However, there is already a notion that Nigeria gives out too many waivers, incentives, and concessions.

“However, tax expenditure which means what government has lost by granting pioneers status incentive is just a small amount compared to what the country gains by granting these incentives to qualified companies.”

She further revealed plans by the commission will publish impact reports on the effectiveness of the pioneer status report on job creation and other economic activities to promote investments.

“On impact, that is one thing NIPC is planning on, next year, it is one of our biggest tasks to do an impact assessment. These incentives we gave out, how have they impacted the country in terms of job creation?

“How many jobs are the companies creating and what kind of import substitution has come about because we have granted these incentives and how much would the government gain after the three years of them not paying these taxes,” she added.

Earlier in an opening remark Commission’s Executive Secretary Aisha Rimi, in her virtual address, reiterated her commitment to facilitate, promote, and assist investors into the country in the new year.

“So as I continue to settle down, I will also continue to depend on and rely on your support to promote the activities of the commission.

“The commission, as you all know, was set up really to facilitate, promote, and assist investors into the country and the ones already in the country. Because if nobody traps these people and gives them the support that they need, other countries are competing with Nigeria. So we have to be very intentional.

“Because if they do well, we do well. We know the resultant effect, the multiplier effect that a successful investment will have on our economy, job creation, and diversification of the economy. We at NIPC are realigning our focus and our efforts to key areas of the president’s agenda.”