FG Engages Health Sector Unions, Associations In Industrial Harmony

The Federal Government has engaged with leadership of all Health Sector Unions and Associations, as part of ongoing reconciliation efforts aimed at sustaining industrial harmony and peace in the nation’s health sector.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, who led the Federal Government’s delegation, reiterated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu holds Nigeria’s health workers in the highest esteem and remains committed to improving their welfare.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appreciates all Nigeria’s health workers, whom he regards as key to realising the Renewed Hope Agenda for the health sector. His administration has made significant investments in infrastructure, equipment, services, and welfare—and will do even more.”

Pate emphasised that the timely implementation of agreements recently reached with the health sector unions is critical to maintaining the functionality of the healthcare system, which has undergone significant reforms over the past two years.

According to the Minister, the country was already reaping the benefits of these reforms, with Nigerian hospitals now receiving patients from other West African countries as well as

Europe and America. He commended the dedication of health workers, noting that this was the first meeting of its kind, and expressed satisfaction with the level of discussions held over the past week.

To ensure effective implementation of the agreements, the Federal Government has established an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Honourable Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Izaq Adekunle Salako.

The committee comprises amongst others: Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare Ms. Daju Kachollom as well as representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission

Representatives, Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and the Budget Office.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Tanko Sununu, commended the unions as well as the Ministers of Health and Social Welfare.

He stressed that the implementation of the agreements must be consistent and uniform and urged that continuous dialogue between the government and the unions be sustained for lasting industrial harmony.