FG Ends Passport Production At Multiple Centres After 62 Years

The Federal Government has completed the Data Personalisation Centre with a daily production capacity of 4, 500 to 5, 000 passports; consequently ending passport production at multiple centres, transitioning to a single, centralised system for the first time in 62 years.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who inspected the project domiciled at the Nigeria Immigration S e r v i c e ( N I S ) headquarters in Abuja, yesterday described the centralised system of passport production as both historic and gamechanging.

According to the former parliamentarian, the development aligns with global best practices given the fact that previously, Nigeria personalised passports in about 96 centres within and outside the country.

“The system we now have is a game-changer. The old machines produced only 250 to300 passports per machine daily. “The new system produces about 1,000 passports per hour, giving us a capacity of 4,500 to 5,000 passports per day.

“This means the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) can now meet increasing demand within a standard four to five-hour workday. Applicants whose requests are approved can now expect their passports to be printed within 24 hours,” the minister stated.

According to him, the bold reform guarantees accountability, efficiency in service delivery, thereby unifying the passport system. Tunji-Ojo said: “This reform enhances service delivery, efficiency, and accountability. Importantly, we have also unified the passport system.

When we came in, there were two series — A and B. Today, with support from our technical partner, IRISMAT, we now have a single passport regime. This eliminates duplication, ensures uniformity and strengthens the integrity of our travel documents.

“We have also completed the migration to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKI-PKD), which authenticates travel documents globally. Nigeria is now fully integrated into this international system, further boosting the credibility of our passports.

“This project is historic. Since the establishment of the Immigration Service in 1963, this is the first time Nigeria is having such a world-class centralised personalisation centre — comparable to facilities in the US, UK, France, Russia, India and Bangladesh.”