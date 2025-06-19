FG Endorses Shell’s Renewed Commitment To Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Share

The Federal Government has welcomed Shell’s renewed commitment to Nigeria’s energy sector, with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, expressing optimism about the company’s investments in the country.

Receiving a senior delegation from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Nigeria Limited, led by the Managing Director and Country Chair, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, yesterday in Abuja, he applauded Shell’s continued contributions to Nigeria’s economic development.

He reaffirmed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration’s commitment to sustaining macro-economic reforms, attracting long-term capital, and ensuring a transparent and investor-friendly environment for domestic and global partners.

Members of the delegation who visited the Minister included Mr. Marno De-Jong, the incoming Chairman of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) and Executive Vice President for Nigeria. The visit served to formally introduce Mr. De-Jong and reaffirm Shell’s strategic commitment to Nigeria, following recent economic reforms under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shell confirmed its capital investment in the Bonga North deep-water project and associated infrastructure—part of a broader $5 billion commitment—marking the company’s first major project of its kind in Nigeria in over a decade. The delegation also highlighted Shell’s recent acquisition of TotalEnergies’ stake in OML 118, a transaction valued at $500 million, which further strengthens its long-term position in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The leadership attributed its renewed momentum to improved policy coherence, greater regulatory certainty, and the government’s efforts to address legacy challenges related to local content implementation. The visit signals growing international investor confidence in Nigeria’s policy direction and reinforces the role of the private sector in driving inclusive growth and energy security.

