FG Endorses Inaugural Ogbomoso Cradle Carnival 2024 

Share

The Federal Ministry of Tourism, Art, Culture, and Creative Economy has officially endorsed the Ogbomoso Cradle Carnival 2024, the first of its kind in Oyo State.

Scheduled to hold in December 2024, this maiden event was initiated by the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, as a cultural platform aimed at boosting economic growth and community cohesion.

In a letter dated October 9, 2024, the Ministry praised Oba Olaoye’s efforts, underscoring the carnival’s potential to drive job creation, social mobilization, and economic empowerment through the celebration of local culture.

READ ALSO:

Akudo-Nwosu, Director of the Ministry’s Entertainment and Creative Economy Department who sighed the letter said the endorsement highlights the carnival’s alignment with Nigeria’s vision for cultural-driven economic growth.

“The Ogbomoso Cradle Carnival promises to be a vibrant celebration, drawing attention to the town’s rich heritage, as well as offering opportunities for local businesses and artisans,” the ministry stated.

The ministry further reinforced the event’s significance in promoting Nigerian arts and the creative economy.

Williams Adeleye, Chairman of the planning committee, expressed gratitude for the endorsement.

He affirmed that the carnival will feature a diverse lineup of cultural performances, craft exhibitions, and other activities designed to showcase Ogbomoso’s unique heritage.

Also, he added that the Oyo State Government has incorporated the carnival into its annual tourism calendar, signaling further support for the initiative.

The Ogbomoso Cradle Carnival 2024 is expected to attract tourists, boost local businesses, and foster a renewed appreciation for Nigeria’s rich cultural landscape, making it a notable event in the nation’s tourism and cultural calendar.

Share

Please follow and like us: