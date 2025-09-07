FG Empowers Widows, SGBV Survivors In Benue

The Federal Government has launched the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention Programme in Benue State, targeting widows and survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, who performed the ceremony at the weekend in Makurdi, reaffirmed government’s commitment to empowering women, widows, and SGBV survivors. She emphasized the need for peace, unity, and stronger family values, stressing that women must serve as “agents of prosperity and political leaders rather than cheerleaders.”

The Minister decried the low level of women’s representation in governance, which currently stands at 3.7 percent, but assured that the Renewed Hope Programme, domiciled in all 774 local governments, would help change the narrative.

Unveiling empowerment packages, she announced the Women in Agro-Value Enterprise (WAVE) scheme, which will provide 20 women farmers with ₦1 million each — with an initial ₦500,000 disbursed immediately and the balance payable after six months. She added that 100 small-scale women traders would also receive ₦50,000 each to boost their businesses.

In fulfilment of earlier promises, Suleiman-Ibrahim said 24 survivors of SGBV in Benue State would be supported with food items, grinding machines, sewing machines, and clothing materials in partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service. She further revealed plans to establish a Women’s Economic Village in Makurdi to showcase women’s entrepreneurial capacity and strengthen their role in economic growth.

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, represented by his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Suleiman-Ibrahim, describing her as “a square peg in a square hole.” He noted that the Alia administration has deliberately promoted gender inclusion, with women occupying over 70 percent of key positions in the state, including the Secretary to the State Government.

Ode further disclosed that the Governor had approved 500 hectares of land for agricultural initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda, assuring that the programme would cut across all parts of the state without bias. He urged wives of local government chairmen to mobilize rural women to benefit from the interventions and praised President Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for their support of Nigerian women.

Also speaking, the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. Theresa Odachi Ikwe, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, noting that the administration has consistently appointed women into key leadership positions.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Scholastica Bem-Sor, introduced the Minister, describing her as a consistent supporter of Benue women and commending the Governor and his Deputy for advancing women’s welfare.