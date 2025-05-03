FG, Ekiti Partner On Renewed Hope Cultural, Creative And Tourism Project

Share

Poised to deliver on its promise to leverage Nigerian cultural, tourism and creative economy to boost national development and economy, the federal government has entered into partnership with Ekiti State government on what it tagged; Renewed Hope Cultural, Creative and Tourism Project.

This came to light during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the project between the federal government and Ekiti State government at a very colourful ceremony held at Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort in Ikogosi, Ekiti State.

Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who was represented by Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, described Ekiti as the fastest-developing state in Nigeria in the areas of arts, culture, tourism, and the creative economy.

“When I said so, I wasn’t just marketing my state or playing politics,” he stated. “I believe you have started seeing things for yourself. With meaningful collaboration between the federal government and the sub-nationals. This sector — the next oil for Nigeria — will create wealth and jobs, effectively tackling poverty.”

He commended the federal government for selecting Ekiti as one of the beneficiary states of the Renewed Hope project and reaffirmed the state’s readiness to work closely with the federal government in delivering on the project.

He further noted, “We express our willingness to work with you so that together we will succeed. Nigeria will succeed, and Nigerians will succeed.”

In her remark, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, underlined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to diversifying Nigeria’s economy through the strategic development of cultural tourism and creative industries.

According to her, “The President has identified these sectors as part of his economic diversification strategy. We have created a framework that will be cascaded to every part of Nigeria, recognising the unique cultural identities of each state.”

She also noted that by the end of the year, creative and cultural cities or villages would be established in every state, aimed at capturing local diversity and boosting tourism and creative industries nationwide.

“Working in silos does not work for Nigeria. Collaboration and sustainable structures that outlive us all are the key. The Renewed Hope project is designed to foster such partnerships,” she said.

Musawa applauded Ekiti State for its outstanding academic reputation and contributions to Nigeria’s global image, expressing confidence that the state’s intellectual prowess will drive the success of the partnership.

“My hope is that within the next two years, we will see tangible progress that will move the arts, culture, creative, and tourism industry forward — not just in Ekiti State but across Nigeria,” she said.

The MoU signing at Ikogosi marks another significant milestone in the nationwide rollout of the Renewed Hope Cultural, Creative and Tourism Project, with Ekiti setting a strong example of state-federal collaboration.

