FG Earns N1.3trn As IGR, Operating Surplus In 2022 – FRC

The Federal Government has earned N1.3 trillion comprising operating surplus and Internally Generating Revenue (IGR) in 2022, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) disclosed on Wednesday.

Of the amount, N181.2 billion was Operating Surplus and N1.1 trillion was revenue generated by Ministries, Directorates, and Agencies as IGR.

The Chairman, of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako confirmed the figures yesterday when he led a delegation of the Management of the Commission to a courtesy visit to the Minister of Sports, Honourable John Owan Enor.

Giving further analysis on operating surplus and IGR Muruako said, that in 2020, Operating Surplus and IGR accrued to the federal government were N213.7 billion and N319.1 billion summing up to N532.9 billion grossing a total of N1.2 trillion.

A statement issued by FRC’s Head of Strategic Communications Department, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu said Muruako described the Minister as a friend of the Commission.

He informed the Minister that the Commission had continued to perform its duties under the FRA, 2007 despite all challenges, particularly about the need to amend the Act to provide sanctions for infractions.

FRC Boss said that the major activity of the Commission is revenue monitoring through which the Commission collates, processes, and monitors remittances of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Independent revenue.

According to Barrister Muruako, it is a process of strategic focus on ensuring that more revenues accruing to the FGN are promptly remitted to the treasury.

The Commission through this Unit’s activities confirms the authenticity of treasury receipts issued for remittances while ensuring the achievement of revenue targets. It is due to rigorous revenue monitoring through the Unit that responds to the requests for submission of Audited Financial Statements from where the liabilities are computed and therefore Revenue returns have reasonably improved over the years.

He listed other activities of the Commission like the Zonal Sensitization programme which was carried out in four geo-political zones and the participants were drawn from critical stakeholders from states including the Commissioners of Finance, Commissioners of Economic Planning and Budget, Debt Management Directorates of the states, State Fiscal Responsibility Commission/Agencies, critical Civil Society Organizations in the States, Banks, and Financial Institutions.

The programme, he said was aimed at creating awareness about the activities of the Commission and expanding the frontiers of fiscal responsibility, transparency, accountability, and sustainability programme (SFTAS) at sub-national levels of the government in Nigeria.

In his response, Minister of Sports, Honourable John Owa Enor appreciated the Commission for introducing sports activities in the Commission.

He also described the Fiscal Responsibility Act, of 2007 as his baby because he was the Chairman of, the House Committee of Finance when the Act was passed into and signed law.

He assured the guests that being a minister of Sports does not stop him from giving the desired support to the Commission and he described the Chairman, Victor Muruako Esq as a dogged fighter when it comes to the issue of transparency and accountability in public finance.

He expressed his happiness over the Commission’s efforts in providing technical assistance to states’ Fiscal Responsibility Commission/ Agencies.

He cited FRA as a ‘bible’ and if only we could use it properly, everything would fall in line. He acknowledged the fact that the FRA, 2007 needs to be amended to accommodate punishment for offenders.

He commended the leadership style of the Executive Chairmen who has been using everything around him to effect the desired change that the country needs through his good work in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.