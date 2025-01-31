FG Earns $5.456bn From Non-Oil Exports In 2024 – NEPC Director

Share

Despite the economic headwinds which characterised the economy in 2024, Nigeria earned $5.456 billion from the non-oil sector, Executive Director/ CEO of Nigeria Export Promotion Commission ( NEPC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni disclosed on Friday.

They attributed the feat, to the collective collaboration with other relevant agencies, adding that it also, underscores the economic diversification policy of the current administration.

She said the $5.456 billion figure marks a significant increase of 20.77% (938.442 million) compared to the recorded figure of $4.517 billion of 2023.

She attributed the feat to the “, active diversification of the economy through the non-oil sector with an emphasis on promoting agriculture, solid minerals, and manufacturing.

“Increased production in energy, agricultural, and solid mineral sectors.The positive impact of the current effort by the federal government to enhance trade through effective policy implementation (both fiscal and monetary) under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which focuses on diversifying the economic base of the country.

“In addition, participation in trade agreements driven by the Honourable Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has helped to open up new markets for Nigerian products”.

Other enabling factors which aided the robust amount, the NEPC Director noted, included the current flagship campaign, #doubleyourexport, Export 35 redefined, increased advocacy, strategic collaborations, and partnerships, among others, have contributed significantly to the increase.

In addition, she cited the global economy’s recovery from previous downturns which increased demand for Nigerian exports, further boosting export performance. Ayeni noted there was also an increase in the volume of agricultural commodities as non-oil export returns showed that 7.291 million metric tonnes of exportable products were exported in the period under review.

“More importantly, the result for 2024 would have been much more considering that the volume of Informal Cross Border Trade (ICBT) represents a reasonable percentage of our exports”, she said.

During the year under review, Nigeria, Nigeria exported a total of 246 distinct products. The exports spanned manufactured, semi-processed goods, industrial extracts, and agricultural commodities.

Based on information received from Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs), of the top 20 products and commodities exported in the year 2024, Cocoa Beans, Urea/Fertilizer, Sesame Seed, Cashew Nuts/Kernels, Aluminum Ingots, Cocoa Butter, Copper Ingots, Soya Beans/Meal, Gold Dore and Hibiscus Flower were top of the list.

“Interestingly, Cocoa Butter, among other products, has experienced a notable surge in exportation, propelling it into the top 10 ranking of exported products. This upturn may be attributed to increased global demand, improved production processes, enhanced market access to key importing countries, and targeted trade policies promoting value-added products”.

“The top commodity in terms of total non-oil export, accounting for 30.55% in percentage value was Cocoa Beans, followed by Urea/Fertilizer at 15.74% while Sesame Seeds contributed 8.50% of the total exported products respectively.

“There are quite some other exportable products that have contributed significantly to this huge volume of exports”, Ayeni noted.

Of the top 20 exporting companies in Nigeria, Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemical Limited and Starlink Global & Ideal Limited secured the foremost position with $475,309,887.26, representing 8.71% and $456,740,920.00, representing 8.37% respectively. The figures were attributed to their notable export volumes of Fertilizer and Cocoa products.

A total of 32 banks participated in the processing of NXP Forms for export in the year in review. With a total number of 21,655 NXP forms processed. Zenith Bank Plc maintained its leading position, contributing 39.03% to the total number of NXPs for non-oil export.

“Following closely is First Bank of Nigeria Plc at second position with 8.44%, while Fidelity Bank Plc held the third position, contributing 6.41% to the overall NXP transactions respectively.

“Other banks also contributed significantly to export volumes in Nigeria. It is critical for banks to support performing exporters as this will provide affordable finance that will help increase the basket of exportable products, stimulate value-addition, and thereby increase our foreign exchange earnings.

“Value addition to our exportable products is very important as they attract premium pricing in the global market. No doubt exporting companies can scale up their production if they have access to affordable finance”, she said.

During the year in review, 20 exit points were utilized to export non-oil products from Nigeria. These exit points encompass 7 Seaports, 3 International Airports, and 10 Land Borders.

“Approximately 95% of the total non-oil exports are routed through seaports. Of this figure, the South-West and South-South accounted for over 90 per cent of the total non-oil exports.

