FG Earned N2.28trn From VAT Proceeds In Q3’25

The Federal Government realised N2.28 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in the third quarter of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed.

The figures showed an increase of 10.66 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N2.06 trillion in Q2 2025. Local payments stood at N1.12 trillion, Foreign VAT Payments were N680.23 billion, while import VAT contributed N479.79 billion in Q3 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, administrative and support service activities recorded the highest growth rate with 89.28 per cent; followed by arts, entertainment and recreation with 82.49 per cent; and Human health and social work activities with 32.40 per cent.

On the other hand, real estate activities had the lowest growth rate with –51.33 per cent, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goodsand services-producing activities of households for own use with –36.22 per cent; and Other service activities with –20.30 per cent.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three activities with the largest shares in Q3 2025 were manufacturing with 25.89 per cent, Information and communication with 18.77 per cent; and mining and quarrying with 14.85 per cent.

Conversely, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the lowest share with 0.003%, followed by activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies; and water supply, sewerage, waste management with 0.03 per cent each.

However, on a yearon-year basis, VAT collections in Q3 2025 increased by 28.10 per cent from Q3 2024.