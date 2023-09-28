FG Earmarks N75bn Intervention Fund For MSMEs

The Federal Government has said in response to the country’s present economic realities, it has established a N75 billion intervention fund to assist Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Doris Uzok in Abuja while speaking at at the opening of the 18th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) titled “Sustainable Financing and Taxation”.

The programme titled, “Sustainable Financing and Taxation”, according to Mrs Uzok represented by the Director of Commodity and Export in the ministry, Kaura Irimiya, said the fund, which would be disbursed in March 2024 was to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

The minister said that the Federal Government would also provide small grants to micro businesses in each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

According to her, the government has announced a plan to support small businesses and startups in Nigeria in response to the country’s current economic challenges.

“By March 2024, we plan to invest N75 billion in strengthening the industrial sector. Additionally, we want to offer modest incentives to micro-businesses in each of the 774 local governments that make up the federation, we have also set up a fund of N75 billion that will be utilised to help up to 100,000 MSMEs and start-ups over a 36-month repayment period at a single digital interest rate.

In collaboration with Microsoft, we introduced the National Technology Export (NATEP) programme and earlier this year, in collaboration with the African Development Bank and other partners, we launched the over $600 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (DICE) programme,” she added.

The minister stressed that empowering MSMEs was essential for empowering women and young people and enabling them to contribute to the economic growth of the country.

According to her, the growth of MSMEs has a positive impact on the economy as it enables individuals to support their families and add value.

In his message, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike expressed the administration’s readiness to collaborate with the private sector to reposition economic and business activities in the city. Represented by the Mandate Secretary, Economic Planning in FCT, Chinedu Elechi, Mr Wike solicited the cooperation of the private sector, especially in the area of taxation toward boosting the FCT internally generated revenue.

Speaking earlier on the theme of the fair, the President of ACCI, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, said: “ AITF had served as a trusted global trade destination attracting over 500,000 consumers.’’

He said that the trade fair provided a platform for business relationships, trade opportunities and ideas. “As a leading chamber of commerce and industry, we continuously strive to improve the quality of our trade events and this year we have added side attractions such as rewards, free jollof rice tasting and a fashion runway to enhance the fair’s appeal,” Abubakar said.

According to him, the trade fair is part of ACCI’s initiative to connect businesses and create a platform for policymakers to interact with the business community, recognising the vital role of small businesses in the national economy.

“We encourage everyone to participate in the 12-day event, engage in business networking and attend special days organised by government Agencies, Ministries and Parastatals, States, private sector and countries,” Abubakar added.