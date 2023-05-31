New Telegraph

Fg: Drug Abuse Fuelling Terrorism, Other National Security Threats

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) has identified drug abuse as one of the factors fuelling insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes in the country. Among other responsibilities, the NCTC provides leadership, coordination and strategic guidance to security, law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the country. The National Coordinator of the Centre (Office of the National Security Adviser), Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa (rtd), made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during a visit by the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

A statement by the Director of Strategic Communication (STRACOM), Ozoya Imohimi, quoted the coordinator as saying: “It is only through a psychological approach that we can really, first of all, entangle that net- work of groups that have formed themselves as forces against humanity and national security.” Musa, therefore, underscored the need to strengthen collaborations among relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, in a bid to deal with the hydra- headed monster.

