FG Drops Case Against Emmanson, Cuts KWAM 1 Ban To One Month

The Federal Government has announced the withdrawal of the criminal complaint against Ms. Comfort Emmanson, who was recently involved in an unruly passenger incident aboard an Ibom Air flight, and has also reduced the flight ban imposed on Nigerian Fuji Musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM 1.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed the decisions in a statement on Wednesday following consultations with stakeholders in the aviation sector.

He said the move was taken on compassionate grounds after both parties involved in the recent high-profile incidents at Nigerian airports showed remorse.

In Emmanson’s case, Keyamo said the complaint filed by Ibom Air would be withdrawn immediately, and the Police would take steps to facilitate her release from Kirikiri Prisons within the week.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have also agreed to lift the lifetime flight ban imposed on her, with details to be announced later.

On KWAM 1’s case, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reduced his flight ban to one month, while the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will engage him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol. The NCAA will also withdraw its criminal complaint against him.

Additionally, ValueJet pilots Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba will have their licenses restored after a one-month suspension, subject to mandatory professional re-appraisal.

Keyamo directed relevant aviation agencies to begin a retreat next week to retrain security personnel on handling disruptive passengers and de-escalating conflicts. Airlines will also participate in sessions addressing the conduct of their staff towards passengers.

The minister stressed that the clemency decisions were taken to promote harmony but warned that government remains committed to strict enforcement of aviation safety and security regulations going forward.