FG Donates Vaccines To Curb Livestock Diseases In Gombe

The Federal Government has strengthened efforts to curb livestock diseases and improve animal productivity in Gombe State with the donation of over 200,000 doses of animal vaccines, aimed at protecting farmers’ livelihoods and safeguarding public health.

The vaccines were presented to the Gombe State Government on Monday by the National Coordinator of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), a World Bank–assisted programme, Dr Sanusi Abubakar.

He said the intervention was designed to enhance disease prevention, improve animal health outcomes and boost productivity across the state’s livestock value chain.

Represented by Dr Sadik Usman, an official of the National LPRES, Abubakar explained that the consignment would equip the state to tackle trans-boundary animal diseases that undermine livestock productivity and farmers’ incomes.

He disclosed that the package includes 150,000 doses of Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) vaccines, 50,000 doses for Newcastle Disease and 4,000 doses for Foot-andMouth Disease, noting that the vaccines were critical to controlling disease spread and improving overall livestock performance.

He urged all stakeholders to ensure that the vaccines reach the intended beneficiaries and announced that an additional batch of vaccines targeting Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) would be delivered to the state in the coming weeks.

Receiving the vaccines on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives, Dr Barnabas Malle, commended LPRES for its sustained support towards improving livestock productivity in Gombe.